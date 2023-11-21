Video
Misuse of many terminologies

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Tahmid Tajwar

Misuse of many terminologies

Misuse of many terminologies

Human rights, freedom of expression, the right to self-defense and peaceful co-existence these terms express the dignity, worth, recognition and intrinsic value of individuals, groups, and community. Apparently, the weigh of these terms are tremendous from the moral standpoint. But a dilemma appears when people start to use these for self-interest to accomplish their personal motive. At that time, the selective uses are being started to practice by manipulating the internal and ideological spirit of these words. Let's see how these manipulated things work.

The world is observing the abhorrent aggression of Israeli invaders in the Gaza Valley of Palestine. Historically, the Israelis are settlers and migrated from the Europe through the Balfour declaration in 1948. In that sense, the Palestinians are the indigenous group. Due to the Abrahamic religious faith, there is a significance of Palestine for both Jewish and Muslims. From the conflict of belief, this conflict is now turned into a geographic conflict between settler Israelis and indigenous Palestine's. Now, it's conflict between freedom expected Palestinians and invader settler Israelis. There is no doubt that, due to the clash, from both sides, civilians are being killed and become sufferers. But just for the political interest, many countries from the west and the US are supporting the invasion of Israel.  Even they have sent aircraft carrier battleships to ensure and enhance the capabilities of Israel.

When a journalist asked the president Biden regarding the number of deaths about Palestinians, he rejected the claim by labeling it as a propaganda.

The irony is that the same group of western countries and the US government had shown utmost concern for Ukraine regarding the Ukraine-Russia war.  The Ukrainian soldier had sacrificed their lives by committing a suicidal attack to protect his motherland from the Russian invasion. 
The western media had shown that soldier as a national hero. They are promoting such a thing like attack is the best defense, either self-sacrifice or national sacrifice. At the same time, they are preaching the defenses and the sacrifices for the motherland of the Palestinians as like as terrorist attack and labeling Hamas as a fundamentalist group. Clearly, the definition of human rights, self defense, freedom of expression by the Western countries and the US  bamboozle the mass people.
When the general parameter isn't applied equally for all over the world, it opens the door of hypocrisy, sycophancy, personal interest and heinous manipulation.  The world is seeking sustainable development whereas peaceful coexistence is indispensable as it promotes and acknowledges the diversity of culture, human beings and dignity. Whatever the situation, the condition should be flowed in a harmonious way...that's the intrinsic spirit of the term peaceful coexistence. Conflict will appear when the global leaders hold the rope of their tastes and ignore the interest of others. It will lead to cultural intolerance and cultivate the seed of hatred for the dominated people. If the selective practices of these terms run ceaselessly, one day these terms will be nothing but a subject of illusion for the people.

The magnanimity of the ideology of these terms, transparency and motive of using these will get questionable. Because, the human right is the right which should be allocated for all people irrespective of gender, nationality, religion and territory. Here the identity of being human is ample for ensuring the inherency of the rights. If the diplomatic relation, heinous interest and favouritism take place instead of neutral perspective of judging the war situation and it's crisis from the world rulers, clearly it will violate the rights, mentioned in article 2 & 6 of universal declaration of human rights. At the end of the day, the rotten practices of these terms, manifests will exist beyond the spirit of general, ethical and unbiased perspectives.

The writer is an M.S.S student, Dept. Of Social Work, University Of Rajshahi




