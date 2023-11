Meet on universal pension scheme held in Pabna

PABNA, Nov 20: An awareness meeting on the universal pension scheme was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's office in the district town on Sunday.The district administration organized the meeting with Pabna DC Md Asaduzzaman in the chair.Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Atul Mondal, Deputy Director of District Department of Agricultural Extension Jamal Uddin, Additional DC Sharif Ahmed, Assistant Superintend of Police Arjuma, Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman, Newspaper Parishad President Abdul Matin Khan, BSS Representative Rafiqul Islam Sweet, Senior Consultant of Pabna Sadar Hospital Aksad Al Masur Anon, Family Planning Officer Dr Nazmus Sadat, Government Edward College Professor Rafiqul Islam, Faridpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Khalilur Rahman, LGED Executive Engineer Anisur Rahman Mandal, Roads and Highways Depetment Executive Engineer Abul Mansoor Ahmed, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Mostafizur Rahman, Executive Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department Atiqul Islam, District Education Officer Rostam Ali Helali, District Primary Officer Siddique Md Yusub Reza, District Food Officer Hasan Al Naeem, Passport Office AD Mazharul Islam, Superintend of Jail Nasir Uddin Pradhan, and District Fisheries Officer Abul Kalam Azad, among others, were also present at the programme.