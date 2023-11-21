FF Harunur Rashid passes away

PIROJPUR, Nov 20: Freedom Fighter (FF) Harunur Rashid, a retired warrant officer of Bangladesh Air Force and uncle of Pirojpur Press Club General Secretary SM Tanvir Ahmed, died at his residence in Pashchim Shikarpur area of the district town at 8 am on Monday. He was 73.He had been suffering from the old-age complications for the last couple of years.After his Namaz-e-Janaza, he was buried with state honour at Pirojpur Municipal Graveyard in the town.FF Harunur Rashid left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.