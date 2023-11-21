Five people murdered in five districts

Five people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Cox's Bazar, Naogaon, Natore, Noakhali and Narsingdi, in recent times.UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A housewife was tortured to death by her husband in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Sunday.The incident took place in Rohingya Camp No. 9 at Balukhali under Palangkhali Union of the upazila.Local sources said the woman was brutally tortured by her husband in the camp. She died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.NAOGAON: A local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was hacked to death reportedly by miscreants in Talpukur area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.The deceased was identified as Kamal Uddin, 60, joint convenor of Ward No. 9 unit of BNP under Naogaon Municipality. He was the organizing secretary of the district's Nazrul Academy and a member of the district committee of BNP's cultural wing Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha.Police and locals said the BNP leader, accompanied by others, was heading to a house in Rajakpur area from Bogura's Adamdighi riding by a battery-run easy-bike at around 9 pm.Six to seven miscreants wearing masks and helmets, riding on three motorbikes, obstructed the easy-bike and dragged Kamal out when the vehicle reached Talpukur area. Other passengers fled the scene at that time.At one stage, the miscreants hacked Kamal with an axe and hit him on his head with an iron rod, leaving him critically injured.Hearing his screams, locals rushed there and took him to Naogaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty physicians declared him dead.Several teams of police have already visited the scene and are trying to identify those involved in the murder.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naogaon Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Faisal Bin Ahsan said there were marks of injuries made by sharp weapons on the back, neck and head of the deceased.The body was recovered and sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.The deceased's son Rashedul Islam Nawab filed a case accusing five to seven unnamed people with Naogaon Sadar PS in this connection.Calling it a planned murder, Kamal's family demanded justice through arrest of the killers.GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A young man, who was beaten to injure by his cousin brother in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Oli Ahmed Ankan, 24, son of Saiful Islam Jhantu, a resident of Chanchkair Bazar Para area under Gurudaspur Municipality.The deceased's mother Nazma Begum and neighbours said Ankan and his cousin brother Kalam Sarder, 45, son of Abul Hossain of the area, were locked into an altercation with each other on Wednesday over land dispute.At one stage of the altercation, Kalam hit Ankan on his head with a cricket stamp, which left him critically injured.The family members then rescued Ankan and rushed to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition. Later on, Ankan succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH on Thursday.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's members after an autopsy.The deceased's mother, being the plaintiff, lodged a murder case with Gurudaspur PS against four people including Kalam on Thursday night.Gurudaspur PS OC Monwaruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.NOAKHALI: A man was allegedly burnt to death by his in-laws in Hatiya Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Afsar Uddin, 40, son of late Nurul Islam, a resident of Char Majid Village under Subarnachar Upazila in the district.Local sources said Afsar Uddin got married with Yasmin Akhter, daughter of Gias Uddin of Dakshin Char Ishwar Village under Char King Union in Hatiya Upazila of the district, about 16 years back. After the marriage, he used to live in Chattogram along with his wife.However, Afsar had a longstanding feud with his parents-in-law over money. On November 13, Afsar came to his in-laws' house and demanded his owed money.Gias Uddin told him that he will pay the money a couple of months later. But fire caught their house mysteriously at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, which left Afsar critically injured.He was then rescued by locals and rushed to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The deceased's family members alleged that Afsar Uddin might have been killed by his in-laws. They lodged a case with Hatiya PS in this regard.Following this, police arrested both the parents-in-law of the deceased.Assistant Superintend of Police (Hatiya Circle) Aman Ullah confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken in this regard.NARSINGDI: A man was hacked to death by miscreants at Madhabdi in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Nirmal Debnath, 45, son of Ranjit Debnath of Gothalia Village under Katiadi Upazila of Kishoreganj District.He along with his family members had been living in Dakshin Birampur area under Nuralapur Union of Madhabdi in the upazila permanently and worked in a shop as an employee.It was known that Nirmal Debnath was alone in the house on Tuesday night as his family members went to visit his in-laws' house in Shibpur Upazila. At that time, a group of miscreants entered the house, and hacked him with sharp weapons, leaving Nirmal dead on the spot.The deceased's wife Moni Debnath along with her son Artha Debnath returned the house on Wednesday morning, and found the blood-stained body of Nirmal lying on the floor.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at noon and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Additional Superintend of Police Anirban Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.