Midhili damages Tk 50cr crops in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI, Nov 20: Aman Paddy fields were vandalised by Cyclone Midhili in the district.According to primary estimate, the crop damage stood at about Tk 50 crore. The Aman paddy has been damaged by 25 per cent. Irrecoverable damages were also reported in Rabi crops, such as grass pea, chilli and mustard.A visit to Awliapur, Itbaria, and Lohalia in Sadar Upazila found nosedived half-ripe Aman fields. There is knee-level water in some fields. Farmers are trying to pump out water from their fields.Mawlana Siddiqur Rahman, 52, of Pachwim Awliapur Village art Awliapur Union said, Aman fields were mostly damaged in their locality.Farmer Hasan, 49, of Lohalia Union said, his paddy fields are under knee-water. He apprehended half-production loss.According to sources at the Agriculture office in the district, Aman paddy was cultivated on about 1 lakh 97 thousand hectares (ha) of land in Patuakhali, and of these, about 22,000 ha have been damaged.Vegetables were cultivated on 740 ha, grass pea on 2,000 ha, chilli on 4 ha, mustard on 8 ha, and watermelon on 50 ha.Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Patuakhali Md Nazrul Islam confirmed the damage to crops.In the district, 5 per cent Aman paddy was ripe. The overall crop damage will stand at about Tk 47 crore 75 lakh, the DAE official added.