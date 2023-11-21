Video
Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:02 AM
Home Countryside

Rohingya man killed in Ukhiya gunfight

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent


UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Nov 20: A Rohingya man was killed in a gunfight between two groups of terrorists over establishing supremacy in Rohingya Camp No. 3 of Ukhiya Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Syed Amin, a resident of the camp.
Quoting locals, Md Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS), said there was a gunfight between members of the rival armed groups Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO) of Myanmar over establishing supremacy within the community.

One person was killed in their firing. Later on, a team of Armed Police Battalion rushed to the scene, but the miscreants fled away.

The body was recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Filing of a case with Ukhiya PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.




