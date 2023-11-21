Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tk 6cr distributed among 13,090 poor women

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 20: Government has distributed Tk 6.13 crore among 13,090 distressed women through the Department of Women Affairs in last three years in the district.

Of the allocation, Tk 51.84 lakh were given to 6,480 mothers and children under 'Mother and Child Support Programme' while Tk 5.61 crore were given to 6,610 women under the microcredit facility programme.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, in the financial year (FY) 2021-22, the programme was paused for a while but in FY 2022-23, the programme resumed and a total of 1,529 mothers got the money as per Tk 800 per month to each mother.

Under the microcredit programme, Tk 5.61 crore was given to 6,610 women in nine upazillas of Khulna District as SME loan.

A total of about Tk 5 crore has already been recovered, said Hasna Hena, deputy director of Department of Women Affairs-Khulna.

Besides, a total of 23,943 women have been given 30 kilogram crops per month free of cost in nine upzilas of the district.

Three-month duration training programmes were conducted on five-category businesses, she added.

Day-care centre has been established for the children of lower middle class female worker with a monthly cost of Tk 100 only, she said, adding that, government is providing all expenses of three meals a day of the children along with the expenses of their education.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Meet on universal pension scheme held in Pabna
FF Harunur Rashid passes away
Five people murdered in five districts
Midhili damages Tk 50cr crops in Patuakhali
Rohingya man killed in Ukhiya gunfight
Tk 6cr distributed among 13,090 poor women
Bus helper stabbed to death in Pabna
Pollution hampers fish farming in Dakatia


Latest News
Fiery right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidency and promises ‘drastic’ changes
7.5 lakh law enforcers to be on duty during national polls: EC
733 collect AL's nomination forms on 3rd day
Shakira to appear in Barcelona court on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain
557 buy JaPa nomination forms on first day
‘Burimari Express’ to be inaugurated by PM on Dec 1
BNP’s call for election boycott fading: Hasan
Child among two killed as private car hits auto-rickshaw
Bangladesh improves by 5 points in money laundering index
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija walks out on bail
Sohel-Helal among 14 BNP men jailed, warrant issued
Jatiya Party to sell nomination forms Monday
Two detained with crude bombs in Demra
CJ residence attack case: Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to Nov 22
Four among Juba Dal leader held over sabotage activities
Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal should promote mutual tourism: PM
Focus on LDF at COP 28
How ‘subsistence society’ evolves into a development one
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft