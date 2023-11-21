Tk 6cr distributed among 13,090 poor women

KHULNA, Nov 20: Government has distributed Tk 6.13 crore among 13,090 distressed women through the Department of Women Affairs in last three years in the district.Of the allocation, Tk 51.84 lakh were given to 6,480 mothers and children under 'Mother and Child Support Programme' while Tk 5.61 crore were given to 6,610 women under the microcredit facility programme.Due to Covid-19 pandemic, in the financial year (FY) 2021-22, the programme was paused for a while but in FY 2022-23, the programme resumed and a total of 1,529 mothers got the money as per Tk 800 per month to each mother.Under the microcredit programme, Tk 5.61 crore was given to 6,610 women in nine upazillas of Khulna District as SME loan.A total of about Tk 5 crore has already been recovered, said Hasna Hena, deputy director of Department of Women Affairs-Khulna.Besides, a total of 23,943 women have been given 30 kilogram crops per month free of cost in nine upzilas of the district.Three-month duration training programmes were conducted on five-category businesses, she added.Day-care centre has been established for the children of lower middle class female worker with a monthly cost of Tk 100 only, she said, adding that, government is providing all expenses of three meals a day of the children along with the expenses of their education.