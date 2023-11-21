Video
Home Countryside

Bus helper stabbed to death in Pabna

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Nov 20: A bus helper was stabbed to death by a passenger during an argument over fare in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Zubair Rahman, 25, son of Zahidur Rahman, a resident of Gachpara Khanpara area in Sadar Upazila. He was the helper of a bus of 'Machranga Paribahan'.

The deceased's family sources said there was an argument between the passengers and the supervisor of the bus over fare from Gabtali in Dhaka. When the bus reached Pabna, they were locked into the argument again.

At one stage of the altercation, a passenger of the bus stabbed helper Zubair, which left him critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Pabna General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Zubair dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested a person, named Maruf Hossain Sumon, 40, in this connection.




