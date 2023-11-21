Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Pollution hampers fish farming in Dakatia

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Nov 20: Polluted water is hampering fish cultivation in the Dakatia River in Raipur Upazila of the district.
The agriculture is also facing acute irrigation crisis.

Dakatia-Chandpur Irrigation Project (CIP) has not been getting tide water flow for about last 47 years. About 80 per cent fishes are set to disappear.
This dry time the water pollution has turned serious, causing immense suffering to dwellers along banks of the river. They are affected by different skin diseases.

CIP activities began in 1975 covering Raipur, Ramganj, Laxmipur Sadar (partial), Faridganj, Hymchar, and Chandpur Sadar (partial) upazilas in order to ensure overall developments including flood control, water extraction and irrigation services.

Dwellers in the project area said, once the Dakatia River and its linking canals were full of about 100 species of fishes, such as Ruhi, carp, mrigel, ayre, kali baus and boal.

River banking people would meet their family fish needs by catching fishes from the river with nets, Aanta, Tayta, and fish tacklers. Hundreds of fishers would earn their livelihood by fishing in the river.

Authorities concerned stopped the tide water flow by constructing Hajjimara Sluice Gate and Char Bagdi Navigation (boat ferrying) in the name of the water management.

These gates are kept closed for other time than the extraction time. Every year in the dry season most of the water is extracted out, and, then in the project area, 80 per cent canals turn waterless.

Fish fry breeding and fingerling production are seriously hampered in Raipur Fish Breeding Centre, country's biggest fish breeding centre.

Ajit Kumar Pal, senior assistant director of ICT branch of the Department of Fisheries-Dhaka, said, a guideline set of recommendations is under process to get final form and approval to use the sluice gates in agriculture and fishery-friendly ways.

CIP's Executive Engineer SM Refat Jamil said, the 58 kilometre (km) Dakatia River and 756 km canals are within the CIP area.

In the absence of rules after beginning of the project activities, the tide water flow has not been maintained through the sluice gate and the navigation gate, he added.

He further said, every year in the end of November, most of the water is extracted out of the project area for mechanical repairing beneath the Char Bagdi Pump House.

"It causes water drying in most canals. The river water also goes down. Despite that, we are trying that the project water does not get polluted," the official maintained.

Senior Scientific Officer of the Raipur Fish Breeding Centre Md Lutfur Rahman said, "For keeping closed these gates for a long time the water gets stranded and polluted. So, fish breeding is halted."

Raipur Upazila Fisheries Officer Emdadul Haq said, fish breeding is no longer taking place in CIP area. In CIP area fishes are cultivated at individual level, the official maintained.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Meet on universal pension scheme held in Pabna
FF Harunur Rashid passes away
Five people murdered in five districts
Midhili damages Tk 50cr crops in Patuakhali
Rohingya man killed in Ukhiya gunfight
Tk 6cr distributed among 13,090 poor women
Bus helper stabbed to death in Pabna
Pollution hampers fish farming in Dakatia


Latest News
Fiery right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidency and promises ‘drastic’ changes
7.5 lakh law enforcers to be on duty during national polls: EC
733 collect AL's nomination forms on 3rd day
Shakira to appear in Barcelona court on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain
557 buy JaPa nomination forms on first day
‘Burimari Express’ to be inaugurated by PM on Dec 1
BNP’s call for election boycott fading: Hasan
Child among two killed as private car hits auto-rickshaw
Bangladesh improves by 5 points in money laundering index
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija walks out on bail
Sohel-Helal among 14 BNP men jailed, warrant issued
Jatiya Party to sell nomination forms Monday
Two detained with crude bombs in Demra
CJ residence attack case: Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to Nov 22
Four among Juba Dal leader held over sabotage activities
Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal should promote mutual tourism: PM
Focus on LDF at COP 28
How ‘subsistence society’ evolves into a development one
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft