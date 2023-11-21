Three nabbed with drugs in Moulvibazar, Bhola

Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Moulvibazar and Bhola, in two days.KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested a man along with 20 yaba tablets from Kamalganj Upazila in the district on Sunday night.The arrested is Saleq Mia, 35, son of late Kechhuluti Village under Shamshernagar Union in the upazila.Sub-Inspector of Shamshernagar Police Outpost Kashi Sharma said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him along with the yaba tablets from in front of Borocheg Government Primary School in Shamshernagar Union at around 11 pm.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday morning following a court order, the SI added.Shamshernagar Police Outpost In-Charge Shamim Akanji confirmed the matter.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested two men along with 100 yaba tablets from Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday.The arrested persons are: Md Rubel, son of Wahid Hawlader of Ward No. 6, and Md Tuhin, son of Abul Kalam Mijhi of Ward No. 7 under Lalmohan Municipality.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 6 College Para area under the municipality at night, and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Lalmohan PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Sunday morning.