Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Islamabad court orders NAB to record Nawaz’s statement in Toshakhana case

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20: An Islamabad accountability court on Monday ordered the National Accountability Court to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to record his statement in the Toshakhana case.

The NAB was given until Nov 30 to record the former premier's statement.

The case alleges that Nawaz, former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani received luxury vehicles and gifts from the Toshakhana - a government repository that stores gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments, states, and foreign dignitaries.

In June 2020, an accountability court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former premier. Months later, Nawaz challenged the warrants in the Islamabad High Court but had withdrawn the petition days later.

On Sept 10, 2020, he was declared a proclaimed offender in the case, with an accountability court initiating the process to confiscate his properties and directing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to make his arrest through Interpol.

Last month, just two days before his return to Pakistan, the court suspended Nawaz's perpetual arrest warrants.

At the previous hearing, the court had confirmed the PML-N supremo's bail in the case.

Today, pleader Rana Irfan and Nawaz's lawyer Qazi Misbah appeared in court.    �DAWN



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Islamabad court orders NAB to record Nawaz’s statement in Toshakhana case
China FM says ‘urgent’ steps needed to ease Gaza crisis
Ex-US First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Israel launches deadly strike on Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital
Putin to take part in virtual BRICS summit on Gaza
Qatar PM says only 'minor' challenges to Israel-Hamas hostage deal
Babies evacuated from Gaza hospital UN agency dubs 'death zone'
Putin to join virtual G20 summit


Latest News
Fiery right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidency and promises ‘drastic’ changes
7.5 lakh law enforcers to be on duty during national polls: EC
733 collect AL's nomination forms on 3rd day
Shakira to appear in Barcelona court on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain
557 buy JaPa nomination forms on first day
‘Burimari Express’ to be inaugurated by PM on Dec 1
BNP’s call for election boycott fading: Hasan
Child among two killed as private car hits auto-rickshaw
Bangladesh improves by 5 points in money laundering index
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija walks out on bail
Sohel-Helal among 14 BNP men jailed, warrant issued
Jatiya Party to sell nomination forms Monday
Two detained with crude bombs in Demra
CJ residence attack case: Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to Nov 22
Four among Juba Dal leader held over sabotage activities
Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal should promote mutual tourism: PM
Focus on LDF at COP 28
How ‘subsistence society’ evolves into a development one
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft