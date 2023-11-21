Islamabad court orders NAB to record Nawaz’s statement in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20: An Islamabad accountability court on Monday ordered the National Accountability Court to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to record his statement in the Toshakhana case.The NAB was given until Nov 30 to record the former premier's statement.The case alleges that Nawaz, former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani received luxury vehicles and gifts from the Toshakhana - a government repository that stores gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments, states, and foreign dignitaries.In June 2020, an accountability court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former premier. Months later, Nawaz challenged the warrants in the Islamabad High Court but had withdrawn the petition days later.On Sept 10, 2020, he was declared a proclaimed offender in the case, with an accountability court initiating the process to confiscate his properties and directing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to make his arrest through Interpol.Last month, just two days before his return to Pakistan, the court suspended Nawaz's perpetual arrest warrants.At the previous hearing, the court had confirmed the PML-N supremo's bail in the case.Today, pleader Rana Irfan and Nawaz's lawyer Qazi Misbah appeared in court. �DAWN