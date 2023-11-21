Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China FM says ‘urgent’ steps needed to ease Gaza crisis

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

BEIJING, Nov 20: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday the world must "act urgently" to calm the Israel-Hamas war as he hosted diplomats from Arab and Muslim-majority nations in Beijing.  

A delegation of foreign ministers of the Palestinian Authority, Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan are in Beijing this week for talks aimed at a "de-escalation" of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"Let us work together to quickly cool down the situation in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East as soon as possible," Wang told ministers at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in the Chinese capital.

"A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Gaza," Wang told the delegates, including the secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

"The situation in Gaza affects all countries around the world, questioning the human sense of right and wrong and humanity's bottom line," he said.

"The international community must act urgently, taking effective measures to prevent this tragedy from spreading," Beijing's top diplomat added.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas over October 7 attacks that it says killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and saw 240 hostages taken, in the worst-ever onslaught on the country.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Islamabad court orders NAB to record Nawaz’s statement in Toshakhana case
China FM says ‘urgent’ steps needed to ease Gaza crisis
Ex-US First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Israel launches deadly strike on Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital
Putin to take part in virtual BRICS summit on Gaza
Qatar PM says only 'minor' challenges to Israel-Hamas hostage deal
Babies evacuated from Gaza hospital UN agency dubs 'death zone'
Putin to join virtual G20 summit


Latest News
Fiery right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidency and promises ‘drastic’ changes
7.5 lakh law enforcers to be on duty during national polls: EC
733 collect AL's nomination forms on 3rd day
Shakira to appear in Barcelona court on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain
557 buy JaPa nomination forms on first day
‘Burimari Express’ to be inaugurated by PM on Dec 1
BNP’s call for election boycott fading: Hasan
Child among two killed as private car hits auto-rickshaw
Bangladesh improves by 5 points in money laundering index
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija walks out on bail
Sohel-Helal among 14 BNP men jailed, warrant issued
Jatiya Party to sell nomination forms Monday
Two detained with crude bombs in Demra
CJ residence attack case: Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to Nov 22
Four among Juba Dal leader held over sabotage activities
Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal should promote mutual tourism: PM
Focus on LDF at COP 28
How ‘subsistence society’ evolves into a development one
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft