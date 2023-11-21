Putin to take part in virtual BRICS summit on Gaza

MOSCOW, Nov 20: Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a virtual summit of the BRICS group of nations on Tuesday to discuss the Israel-Hamas war, the Kremlin said.The meeting will be chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the hope of drawing up a common response to the more than six week conflict."On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in an extraordinary BRICS summit (via videoconference) to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the Kremlin said, without providing further details.In addition to Russia, the BRICS group includes Brazil, India, China and South Africa. �AFP