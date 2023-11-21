Video
Hasan Morad stars as Chattogram moves to NCL Tier-1

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Left-arm spinner Hasan Morad shined in with a match winning nine-wicket haul as Chattogram Division claimed a 10-wicket win over Rajshahi inside three days in the sixth and last round of the 25th National Cricket League (NCL) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Having won the game, they finished at top of the NCL Tier-2 with 47 points, which meant, they will play inTier-1 in the next season.

Morad who got a maiden call up in Bangladesh's Test squad for a two-match series against New Zealand, followed his 4-73 with 5-42 in the second innings as Rajshahi were bowled out for just 124, leaving Chattogram a requirement of just 24 runs to win the game.

Chattogram reached the winning target in just 2.2 overs with Mahmudul Hasan Joy hammering 11 ball-21 not out with three fours and one six.

Offspinner Nayeem Hasan took 2-31 and ended the match with five wickets to complement Morad. Nayeem overall claimed 36 wickets in six matches to be the highest wicket-taker in this NCL.    �BSS




