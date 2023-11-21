Video
latest
Home Sports

Walton-DRU Media Cricket

Observer-New Age match decided in super over

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Sports Reporter

Observer-New Age match decided in super over

Observer-New Age match decided in super over

The exciting match between the Daily Observer and New Age on the opening day of the Walton-DRU Media Cricket Tournament-2023 was decided in the super over as the regular match saw a 98-run tie at the Historic Paltan Ground on Monday.

Winning the toss, the Daily New Age decided to bat first and scored 98 for two wickets. In reply, the Daily Observer team scored 98 for four wickets.

As the regular match was tied, the match went for super over. The New Age team finally managed to win the match there.

The Daily Observer Cricket Team is comprised of Nizamuddin Ahmed, Jibon Islam, Mamunur Rashid, Mizanur Rahman, Muhammad Mahtabuddin, Mohammad Yasin, Rial Uddin,  Moshiur Ahmed Masum and guest player Mostafizur Rahman Sumon.

A total of 55 media houses are taking part in the ongoing media cricket tournament arranged by the Dhaka Reporters Unity and sponsored by Walton Group.






