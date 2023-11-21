Video
Shamsur's ton keeps Sylhet aloft against Rangpur in NCL

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Shamsur Rahman hit a century as Sylhet sensed a victory against Rangpur in NCL Tier-1 game at Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogra.

Their bowlers bowled well in tandem to reduce Rangpur to 110-4 at stumps on day three.Rangpur still need 277 runs with six wickets at hands.

Sylhet were bowled out for just 125 in the first innings conceded 56-run lead when Rangpur were wrapped up for 181. Thereafter they bounced back in style to put up 442 in the second innings.

Shamsur Rahman Shuvo led the charge with 128 while Jaker Ali Anik made 75 and Nasum Ahmed scored 71.    �BSS




