2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Bangladesh, Lebanon lock horns today

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Sports Reporter


Bangladesh and Lebanon men's national football teams are engaging in the Preliminary Round 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup today (Tuesday) at 5:45pm at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.

It was not long ago when Bangladesh boys experienced a humiliating 0-7 defeat to the stronger Australian opponents in an away match of the round in Melbourne, Australia.
Before that, the boys had played well and made the nation trust on them. It can be said that a bad result cannot diminish all the past deeds.

Besides, when it is a match of Football and one of the rivals is Bangladesh, all a fans of the red and greens can do is pray to the Almighty.

Before going to any details of the two opponents of the today's match, let's look into the rankings of them.

Out of 211 Football-playing nations in the world, Bangladesh is ranked 183rd. It is ranked 38th among the Asian football-playing countries.

On the contrary, Lebanon is the 104th in the world and 19th in the Asian region. The two teams have a distance of 79 ranks between them.

Lebanon came in Dhaka four days ahead of the match and practiced in local venues in the meantime. They and their counterparts, both have done their final practice at the match venue in the evening on Monday.




