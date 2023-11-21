Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Prof Suborna Barua joins ICB as Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Desk

Prof Suborna Barua joins ICB as Chairman

Prof Suborna Barua joins ICB as Chairman

Professor Dr Suborna Barua has joined as Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) on Sunday, says a press release.

He is a Professor of Department of International Business in the University of Dhaka.

He has served as a faculty member of Department of Finance in both Jagannath University and United International University.
He has also served as Sessional Lecturer in Federation University Australia.

Dr. Suborna has completed his BBA (Hons) and MBA in Finance from the University of Dhaka. He obtained his Ph.D. degree from Federation University Australia in 2020.

Dr. Suborna holds a blended experience of teaching courses in economics and finance at both local and foreign universities, delivering professional training on financial modeling, financial markets, financial management and project management, working in cross-border research projects funded by institutions such as the World Bank, UNDP, DFID, and Plan Bangladesh and providing financial and management consultancy and advisory services to renowned local and multinational corporations.
 
His publication portfolio includes books, book chapters, and over thirty articles published in prominent journals and participated in more than twelve international conferences.

He is a life member of Young Scholars Initiative (YSI) of the Institute for New Economic Thinking. He has also served as Director of Janata Capital and Investment Ltd and Republic Insurance Company Ltd.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Prof Suborna Barua joins ICB as Chairman
BD Planning Minister unveils 2 UN reports in Dhaka
‘Higher investment vital to make BD a developed country’
Massive development makes Mongla Port vibrant
Adamjee EPZ gets $1.02m foreign investment
Investment policy in offing to attract more investment
Community Bank helps meritorious students of DU Banking Deptt
Southeast Bank wins Wells Fargo Bank award


Latest News
Fiery right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidency and promises ‘drastic’ changes
7.5 lakh law enforcers to be on duty during national polls: EC
733 collect AL's nomination forms on 3rd day
Shakira to appear in Barcelona court on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain
557 buy JaPa nomination forms on first day
‘Burimari Express’ to be inaugurated by PM on Dec 1
BNP’s call for election boycott fading: Hasan
Child among two killed as private car hits auto-rickshaw
Bangladesh improves by 5 points in money laundering index
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija walks out on bail
Sohel-Helal among 14 BNP men jailed, warrant issued
Jatiya Party to sell nomination forms Monday
Two detained with crude bombs in Demra
CJ residence attack case: Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to Nov 22
Four among Juba Dal leader held over sabotage activities
Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal should promote mutual tourism: PM
Focus on LDF at COP 28
How ‘subsistence society’ evolves into a development one
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft