Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:00 AM
Home Business

BD Planning Minister unveils 2 UN reports in Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan MP unveiled two reports on behalf of the United Nations Global Compact Network Bangladesh (GCNB) at an event he attended as the chief guest.

The reports: : The Global Compact Network Bangladesh Annual Report and the United Nations Global Compact Regional Report titled Uniting Against Corruption: Regional Perspectives on Collective Action emphasizing Anti-Corruption Collective Action (ACCA), were publishes as the GCNB celebrated Sustainability Day 2023 at the Lakeshore hotel in Dhaka recently.

The publication was launch at a Symposium to Advance Integrity through Collective Action in line with the Tenth Principle of the United Nations Global Compact: "Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms."

The Symposium united diverse sectors, including government, private businesses, civil society, academia, and international stakeholders from Global Compact Local Networks (India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, Kenya).

Notable figures like Farooq Sobhan (Network Representative, GCNB), Cristina Ritter (Head of Governance and Anti-Corruption, UN Global Compact), Dr. Iftekhar Zaman (Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh), and Ms. Alexandra Berg von Linde (Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh) highlighted corruption's impact and advocated for Collective Action towards a more ethical society.

The first of two panel discussions of the day were an Industry Panel Discussion: Linking Business Integrity & Sustainability: The added-value of Collective Action. Speakers included professionals and practitioners from different sectors with representation from Agro and Retail (Kazi Inam Ahmed - Director, GEMCON Group), Apparel (Mohammed Zahidullah - Chief Sustainability Officer, DBL Group), Finance (Ms. Afreen Huda - Chief HR Officer, IDLC Finance) and Telecommunications (Ms. Farhana Islam Teresa - Head of Social Impact, Grameenphone).




