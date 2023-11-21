Massive development makes Mongla Port vibrant

KHULNA, Nov 20: Mongla Port, the second largest port of Bangladesh, is playing a vital role in the country's economy by getting vibrancy after completion of massive development work during the last 14 and half years."The Mongla Port will turn into a smart and eco-friendly port by 2027," said Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali, Chairman of Mongla Port while talking to daily Observer on Sunday.The MPA Chairman said, in the last 10 to 12 years, a huge number of development projects worth around Tk 15,000 crore had been completed. As a result, it is going to be a Smart Port by 2027 after completion of all development projects.Besides, the dredging of 311 lakh cubic meters of around 36 kilometer area in the Posur Chanel has already been completed.Terming Padma Bridge as a blessing for the Sea Port, he said, "We will transform Mongla Port into a 'Smart Port' using the leverage of the Padma Bridge."An port official said, in order to increase the capacity of the port, a total of 19 development projects and four projects of Annual Development Programme (ADP) have been completed at a cost of Tk 1,898 crore. Besides, five ADP projects are now implementing.In 2009-10 and 2010-11 fiscal years, a total of 428 foreign ships anchored making history, in fiscal year 2020-21, a total of 970 ships anchored in Mongla Port.Due to COVID-19 pandemic and dollar crisis, the number of ships decreased a little bit, though a total of 1,713 ships anchored in the financial years of 2021-22 and 2022-23, said the officials.In FY 2009-10, a total of 18.88 lakh tonnes of containers were handled whereas in the financial year 2022-23, a record total of 99.60 lakh tonnes of containers were handled in the port, the Port Authority official said.Vehicle importing, through Mongla Port, started in FY 2008-09 and only 225 cars were imported in that year.Breaking all records, a total of 21,484 cars were imported through Mongla Port in fiscal year 2021-22. In the 2022-23 FY, a total of 13,576 cars have been imported through the port in spite of the bad impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.In the first quarter of the current FY 2023-24, a total of 4,368 cars have already been imported, said Md Makruzzaman, secretary of the port authority.More than 50 percent of cars in the country have been imported through Mongla Port, said Ahsanur Hoque Arju, member of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicle Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA).A new horizon of exporting garments started, he said, adding that the Port Authority after the inauguration of Padma Bridge is exporting garment items increasingly.The capacity of Mongla Port has increased. All the development works have been done during the tenure of PM Sheikh Hasina, said Md. Liyakat Ali, president of Bagerhat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.