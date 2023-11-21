Video
Home Business

Adamjee EPZ gets $1.02m foreign investment

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

India-Germany owned joint venture company M/s. Helsa Icon Bangladesh Ltd is going to set up a garments accessories manufacturing industry in Adamjee EPZ with an investment of US$ 1.02 million.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s. Helsa Icon Bangladesh Limited signed an agreement to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Helsa Icon Bangladesh Ltd Aartee Patil signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

This foreign owned company will produce annually 10 million pairs of shoulder pads and 0.75 million pairs of sleeve heads. The company will create job opportunity for 126 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Executive Director (Administration) A N M Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.




