Community Bank helps meritorious students of DU Banking Deptt

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Desk

Community Bank helps meritorious students of DU Banking Deptt

Community Bank helps meritorious students of DU Banking Deptt

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd provides financial assistance to the meritorious students of Banking and Insurance Department, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka.

The Bank arranged for Taka 18 Lac to the selected meritorious and deserving students under the Bank's CSR initiatives.

In this regard, an event was organized at the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka recently, says a press release.

During the event, Masihul Huq Chowdhury, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited handed over the pay-order to Dr. HasinaSheykh, Professor and Chairman, Department of Banking and Insurance, FBS.  

In the event, Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, DMD and Chief Information Officer,  SaifulAlam, SEVP and Company Secretary and Chief Risk Officer along with other high officials of Community Bank were present.

Professor Dr. Rafiqul Islam, Professor Abu Taleb, Professor Dr. Main Uddin, Dr. Shahidul Islam Zahid (Student Advisor), Professor Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud, Professor Dr. NaheedRabbani along with other respected faculty members of the Department attended the event on behalf of University of Dhaka.

Two of the scholarship recipients thanked the initiative taken by the Community Bank Limited while providing speech on how well such scholarship will support their study in the University.




