Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 2:59 AM
Staff of private firms to be eligible for pension scheme

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

The National Pension Authority (NPA) has signed a MoU with the Directorate of Joint Venture Companies and Firms (RJSC) to facilitate participation in public pension scheme for officers and employees of private companies.

A press release of the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance said about the MoU which was signed on Monday.

It said the MoU was signed to facilitate participation in the public pension scheme by employees working in private companies.

Any private organization/ company can register for Pragati pension scheme and manage its account for employees. Under this scheme there are four deposit options of Rs 2000, Rs 3000, Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000.

According to the Finance Division the Directorate of Joint Venture Companies and Firms provides registration to various types of joint and sole (individually owned) companies and business establishments in the country.

Till October this year, the organization has registered 2.87 lakh business establishments. As a result of the signing of the MoU with the National Pension Authority, it will be much easier for officers and employees working in these organizations to register in the Pragati Pension Scheme.

In the meantime, about 16 thousand Bangladeshi citizens have registered in the universal pension scheme. The Finance Division also said the National Pension Authority has already invested Tk 11.31 crore in government treasury bonds.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Universal Pension Scheme on August 17. The four schemes that have been launched since then are - Pravas (for expatriate Bangladeshis), Pragati (for private sector employees), Suraksha (for self-employed) and Samata (for low-income citizens).

Finance Secretary Dr Khairuzzaman Majumdar was present in the meeting. The memorandum of understanding was signed for the National Pension Authority by the executive chairman of the organization, Kabirul Izdani Khan, and Registrar of the Directorate of Joint Venture Companies and Firms by Abdus Samad Al Azad.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Maleka Khairunnecha, Additional Secretary of the Finance Division Sulekha Rani Basu, Member of National Pension Authority Md. Golam Mustafa.




