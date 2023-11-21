Bangladesh to be a knowledge-based, innovative country by 2041

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, envisioned that by 2041, Bangladesh will be an inclusive, knowledge-based, and innovative country, if all stakeholders participate actively to achieve the feat.He outlined the timeline for implementation of Smart Bangladesh Master Plan starting from the first Digital Bangladesh Taskforce meeting on August 3, 2010, and its proposed implementation step by step.Highlighting the four pillars of Smart Bangladesh - Smart Citizens, Smart Economy, Smart Government, and Smart Society, the state minister said smart ID will be implemented by 2025 to build smart citizens.The State Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a view exchange meeting organized with stakeholders to collect suggestions, recommendations, and proposals regarding implementation of programme for creating inclusive, knowledge-based, and innovative Smart Bangladesh, at the ICT Tower in the capital on Sunday, says a press release.The interaction was organized by Aspire to Innovate-a2i and the Information and Communication Technology Division with stakeholders to collect suggestions, recommendations, and proposals regarding implementation of programme for creating inclusive, knowledge-based, and innovative Smart Bangladesh.Secretary of ICT Division, Shamsul Arefin, Project Director of a2i, Md Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, entrepreneurs, representatives of related organizations, teachers, freelancers, women, disabled, and media workers, also attended the event..All participants shared their suggestions for implementation of Smart Bangladesh programme by 2041 in their respective fields in the meeting.Agrotech, Fintech, Healthtech, Smart Grid, and Edutech will be at the forefront of building a smart economy. Zunaid Ahmed Palak said stressing the importance of building a smart humane world through the humane use of technology.At the meeting, stakeholders provided necessary suggestions. They said the country is technologically advancing. However, there are still many challenges, which we have to overcome to implement Smart Bangladesh.The payment gateway has now become a big challenge for freelancers in the field of international transactions. Due to this, payment is becoming a hindrance in many big jobs.Among others, ISPAB president Emdadul Hoque, e-CAB general secretary Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal, BASIS director AKM Ahmedul Haque Babu, BIJF president Naznin Nahar, TMGB president Md. Kawsar Uddin along with the ICT Division, a2i, different educational institutions, business institutions, and media persons were present in the event.