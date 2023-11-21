Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 2:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh to be a knowledge-based, innovative country by 2041

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh to be a knowledge-based, innovative country by 2041

Bangladesh to be a knowledge-based, innovative country by 2041

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, envisioned that by 2041, Bangladesh will be an inclusive, knowledge-based, and innovative country, if all stakeholders participate actively to achieve the feat.

He outlined the timeline for implementation of Smart Bangladesh Master Plan  starting from the first Digital Bangladesh Taskforce meeting on August 3, 2010, and its proposed implementation step by step.

Highlighting the four pillars of Smart Bangladesh - Smart Citizens, Smart Economy, Smart Government, and Smart Society, the state minister said smart ID will be implemented by 2025 to build smart citizens.

The State Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a view exchange meeting organized with stakeholders to collect suggestions, recommendations, and proposals regarding implementation of programme for creating inclusive, knowledge-based, and innovative Smart Bangladesh, at the ICT Tower in the capital on Sunday, says a press release.

The interaction was organized by Aspire to Innovate-a2i and the Information and Communication Technology Division with stakeholders to collect suggestions, recommendations, and proposals regarding implementation of programme for creating inclusive, knowledge-based, and innovative Smart Bangladesh.

Secretary of ICT Division, Shamsul Arefin, Project Director of a2i, Md Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, entrepreneurs, representatives of related organizations, teachers, freelancers, women, disabled, and media workers, also attended the event..  

All participants shared their suggestions for implementation of Smart Bangladesh programme by 2041 in their respective fields in the meeting.

Agrotech, Fintech, Healthtech, Smart Grid, and Edutech will be at the forefront of building a smart economy. Zunaid Ahmed Palak said stressing the importance of building a smart humane world through the humane use of technology.

At the meeting, stakeholders provided necessary suggestions. They said the  country is technologically advancing. However, there are still many challenges, which we have to overcome to implement Smart Bangladesh.

The payment gateway has now become a big challenge for freelancers in the field of international transactions. Due to this, payment is becoming a hindrance in many big jobs.

Among others, ISPAB president Emdadul Hoque, e-CAB general secretary Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal, BASIS director AKM Ahmedul Haque Babu, BIJF president Naznin Nahar, TMGB president Md. Kawsar Uddin along with the ICT Division, a2i, different educational institutions, business institutions, and media persons were present in the event.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Prof Suborna Barua joins ICB as Chairman
BD Planning Minister unveils 2 UN reports in Dhaka
‘Higher investment vital to make BD a developed country’
Massive development makes Mongla Port vibrant
Adamjee EPZ gets $1.02m foreign investment
Investment policy in offing to attract more investment
Community Bank helps meritorious students of DU Banking Deptt
Southeast Bank wins Wells Fargo Bank award


Latest News
Fiery right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidency and promises ‘drastic’ changes
7.5 lakh law enforcers to be on duty during national polls: EC
733 collect AL's nomination forms on 3rd day
Shakira to appear in Barcelona court on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain
557 buy JaPa nomination forms on first day
‘Burimari Express’ to be inaugurated by PM on Dec 1
BNP’s call for election boycott fading: Hasan
Child among two killed as private car hits auto-rickshaw
Bangladesh improves by 5 points in money laundering index
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija walks out on bail
Sohel-Helal among 14 BNP men jailed, warrant issued
Jatiya Party to sell nomination forms Monday
Two detained with crude bombs in Demra
CJ residence attack case: Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to Nov 22
Four among Juba Dal leader held over sabotage activities
Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal should promote mutual tourism: PM
Focus on LDF at COP 28
How ‘subsistence society’ evolves into a development one
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft