Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 2:58 AM
Home Business

Stocks dip further choked by hartal

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

Indices on the country's both the bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), dipped further on Monday, the last day of the two-day  hartal enforced by anti-government parties.

The market sentiment dipped further as the government's rival called for another spell o0f a two-day nationwide blockaed effective from  today (Tuesday).

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 14.42 points or 0.23 percent to 6,226.56. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 4.82 points to finish at 2,105.82 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 2.71 points to close at 1,351.05.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 4,428.56 million, which was Taka 4,338.67 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 294 issues traded, 124 declined, 19 advanced and 151 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

At the CSE its All Share Price Index - CASPI -lost 25.68 points to settle at 18,479.31 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shed 15.18 points to close at 11,052.57.

Of the issues traded, 66 declined, 19 advanced and 47 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 33.68 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Tk 6.27 crore.




