SC upholds HC verdict cancelling Jamaat's registration as political party

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld the High Court verdict declaring the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami as a political party illegal.After dismissing an appeal filed by Jamaat-e-Islami challenging the High Court verdict scrapping its registration with the Election Commission as a political party, the five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan came up with the order.The apex court gave the dismissal order for 'default' as the Jamaat's principal lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali and its Advocate-On-Record Zainul Abedin did not appear before the court during the appeal hearing.Advocate Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, who represented AJ Mohammad Ali and Joynul Abedin, told reporters that the HC verdict that cancelled Jamaat-e-Islami's registration with the EC will remain in force.Appellant Jamaat-e-Islami and its lawyers will decide the next course of action, he said, adding that Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali had sought six weeks' time from the Appellate Division for hearing the appeal due to his personal problems, but the apex court rejected the time petition.He said the apex court refused to entertain two petitions including a contempt of court petition against Jamaat, as it has already dismissed the appeal of Jamaat from which the two petitions were raised.The other petition was filed seeking the apex court's injunction order restraining Jamaat from carrying out any political activities, including meetings, public rallies and processions using its name or banner.Barrister Tanya Amir, counsel for the writ petitioner, told reporters that the Jamaat's appeal against the High Court verdict has been dismissed by the apex court. So, Jamaat will not be able to conduct any kind of political activities from now on and they can even hold any procession or meeting following the apex court verdict."If Jamaat conducts any kind of political activities, we will go to the Appellate Division with a contempt of court petition," she added.Jamaat-e-Islami lawyer Advocate Matiur Rahman Akonda, told reporters that even if Jamaat's appeal against the cancellation of registration is rejected, the party will have the opportunity to do normal politics according to the constitution.There is no scope to ban Jamaat politics as it is the constitutional rights of any party to do politics, he came up with the comments in an immediate reaction after the Supreme Court dismissed the party's appeal against the HC order.He said that senior lawyer former attorney general AJ Mohammad Ali sought time due to the ongoing political situation in the country and the strike. The court did not consider the application of our senior lawyer to adjourn hearing and rejected it.