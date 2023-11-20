Fakhrul's bail hearing today

The bail hearing of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be held today(Monday) before Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in a case filed over the attack on the residence of Chief Justice in Kakrail on October 28.Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka is likely to hear the bail prayer. The Detective Branch of police detained Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence around 9:25am on October 29.Dhaka CMM sent him to jail, rejecting his bail prayer after he was produced before the court late in the evening on the same day.Against the CMM court's order his lawyer filed a bail petition with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on November 2.