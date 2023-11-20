Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fakhrul's bail hearing today

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Court Correspondent

The bail hearing of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir  will be held today(Monday)  before Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court  in a  case filed over the attack on the residence of Chief Justice in Kakrail on October 28.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka is likely to hear the bail prayer.  The Detective Branch of police detained Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence around 9:25am on October 29.

Dhaka CMM sent him to jail, rejecting his bail prayer after he was produced before the court late in the evening on the same day.

Against the CMM court's order his lawyer filed a bail petition with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on November 2.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


SC upholds HC verdict cancelling Jamaat's registration as political party
Fakhrul's bail hearing today
Heavy fighting in north Gaza after hostage deal report denied
JP starts selling JS poll nomination from today
Sporadic violence marks first day of BNP hartal
Non-MP ministers, state ministers, advisers to PM resign
Raushan requests President to defer polls schedule, hold dialogue with parties
Most Ctg stalwarts buy AL nomination forms


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft