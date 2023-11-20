Video
JP starts selling JS poll nomination from today

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The official opposition in the Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) Jatiya Party (JP) has given announcement of beginning sales of nomination forms for the aspiring candidates of the party, who are intending to contest the upcoming national elections to be held on January 7 next year.

According to the announcement, the party will start selling nomination forms from today and it will continue till November 23. The forms will be distributed from the party chairman's Banani office from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The decision came after Jatiya Party's Chief Patron Raushan Ershad, also opposition leader to the Parliament.

A press release of the party issued on Sunday with the signature of joint office secretary Mahmud Alam said the party will finalized its candidates on November 28 after interviewing the intending candidates.

Before finalising the candidate lists, it will hold interview of the aspiring candidates. The interview of aspiring candidates from Rangpur and Rajshahi division will be held on November 24, for the candidates of Khulna and Barishal division will be on November 25, Dhaka and Mymensingh division on November 26 and for the candidates of Chattogram and Sylhet on November 27.




