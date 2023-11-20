Sporadic violence marks first day of BNP hartal

Some youths torched the tin-roofed classroom in Gazipur and fled the scene before the 48-hour hartal called by BNP on Saturday. A 48-hour hartal - called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties - protesting the general election schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC) is underway from Sunday morning amid fear of violence.Miscreants set fire to a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Kazi Alauddin Road in Old Dhaka at around 8:30am on Sunday. According to Fire Service headquarters in Siddique Bazar, a crude bomb was thrown at an auto-rickshaw in front of Onestar Hotel.The auto-rickshaw caught fire from the explosion of the crude bomb. The Fire Service men brought the fire under control and there is no report of any casualties in the incident.Our Gazipur Correspondent reports a classroom of a local school was partially burnt when miscreants set fire to it in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur on Sunday. The incident occurred at Gilashawar Abdul Jabbar Govt Primary School in Sreepur.Officer-in-Charge of Sreepur Police Station Abul Fazal Mohammad Nasim, who visited the spot, said, "Benches were burnt as someone set fire to the classroom." Legal action is being taken in this regard, the OC said. Locals said, "We rushed to the spot after hearing the incident of fire and extinguished it."Sreepur Upazila Assistant Education Officer Harunur Rashid said several benches, some windows and other equipment of the classroom were burnt. No casualty was reported in the incident.Our Sunamganj Correspondent writes that at least 14 people, including seven BNP men, five police personnel, were injured during a clash between the party activists and law enforcers in Sunamganj on Sunday morning.Nurul Islam Nurul, General Secretary of Sunamganj district unit BNP, alleged that leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations brought out peaceful procession at Arefinnagar under Sunamganj municipality in the morning but law enforcers obstructed them and attacked the procession.At least seven BNP activists sustained injuries in the incident, he claimed.Denying the allegation, Rajan Kumar Das, Additional Superintendent of Sunamganj district police, said BNP activists started throwing stones and brick chips at the police that forced the law enforcers to fire rubber bullets and teargas shells to control the situation. The clash took place for an hour after 11:00am.During the clash, five policemen and two journalists were injuried, he said and added that now the situation is under control. The injured took first aid from a local hospital, he added.Our Jamalpur' Correspondent adds hartal supporters vandalised a journalist's bike in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila. The incident took place on Sunday around 9:00am in Bagarpar area of the upazila.They also tried to set the bike on fire, reports our local correspondent quoting Mushfiqur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Sarishabari Police Station. Police have detained 4 people from the spot, he added.Journalist Moshiur Rahman, upazila correspondent of Channel S and Daily Bangladeshi Khabar, said, "I was going to Sarishabari Press Club from Tarakandi on my bike to collect some news. When I reached Bagarpar area, some strike supporters stopped me and started to hit my bike with sticks.""When I introduced myself as a journalist, they kept on hitting saying all journalists are supporters of Awami League. At one stage, they tried to set my bike on fire. However, I managed to flee." "I later complained to police," he added.Our Rajshahi Correspondet reports unidentified criminals set a bus on fire in Rajshahi's Godagari around 5:30pm.Godagari Circle ASP Sohel Rana said, some men in motorcycles stopped the bus by hurling bricks and breaking its windows. They later torched the bus and fled the scene.A total of 11 vehicles were set on fire by miscreants during this time. Of these, five were set on fire inside Dhaka city, according to the media cell of Fire Service and Civil Defence.Meanwhile, three reports of arson violence were recorded in Rajshahi division, two in Chattogram, and one in Mymensingh, said Talha Bin Zashim, Station Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence (media cell).The affected vehicles included six buses, one covered van, one CNG-run auto-rickshaw, one pickup van, and three carriages of a train. A total of 107 members of 20 firefighting units worked to douse the fires across the country during this period.