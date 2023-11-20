Video
Non-MP ministers, state ministers, advisers to PM resign

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

Two ministers, a state minister and five advisers to the Prime Minister, who are not parliament member, have resigned from their positions as the poll-time government has started working after the announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission (EC).

They have submitted their resignation letters to the Cabinet Division on Sunday evening.

The technocrat ministers and state ministers, who have resigned, are Post and Telecommunication Minister Mostafa Jabbar and Science and Technology Minister Dr Yeafes Osman and State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam.

The PM's advisors, who have resigned, are- foreign affairs advisor Dr Gawher Rizvy, security affairs advisor Tarique Ahmed Siddique, economic affairs advisor Dr Mashiur Rahman, power and energy affairs advisor Dr Tawfique-E-Elahi Chowdhury and ICT affairs advisor Sajib Wazed Joy.

According to the Cabinet Division officials, as the poll time government is acting its regular works, the non-MP ministers, state ministers and advisors were asked to resign from the posts. Following the instruction of the PM, they have submitted their resignation letters to the Cabinet Division.

The Cabinet Division will issue a gazette notification soon in this regards, the officials said.




