Raushan requests President to defer polls schedule, hold dialogue with parties

Leader of the Opposition and Chief Patron of Jatiya Party (JP) Raushan Ershad on Sunday paid courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin.She called for holding dialogue with all the political parties opposing the election schedule.The meeting over, Opposition Chief Whip Mashiur Rahman Ranga, also former secretary general of the JP, told reporters, "Raushan Ershad wanted to know whether the President could hold dialogue with the political parties opposing the election schedule. The president said that he will talk to the Prime Minister about the issue."Ranga, who was present at the meeting, said Raushan Ershad also requested the President to defer the polls schedule."Raushan Ershad gave her opinion in favour of holding elections as per the Constitution otherwise there might be a constitutional crisis in the country," Ranga said, adding, "Raushan went to Bangabhaban not to discuss the election but to inquire about the President's health. The election issue came up not as a formal discussion."JP is ready to cooperate to hold the elections on time, Ranga said, adding, "The President said that he hoped the government and Election Commission would ensure free, fair and peaceful elections on time."JP leaders, Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad Saad, MP and Roshan Ara Mannan, Raushan Ershad's spokesperson Kazi Md Mamunur Rashid were present at the meeting at Bangabhaban.A press release issued by the President's Press Wing said that Raushan sought the President's assistance in holding a free, fair, neutral and peaceful election."Raushan told the President that as an election minded party JP was ready to participate in the election and that it took preparations to contest the polls," it said.Quoting Raushan, the release added, "We are respectful to the country's Constitution. We have welcomed the polls schedule.""But, she requested the President to extend the polls schedule. She said that the political party's need more time to complete their preparations. November 30 is the last date of submission of nomination papers and it's the last date of submission of tax returns," she pointed out.Responding to the opposition leader's request, the President said, "There is no alternative of election to keep the democratic system continuing. The election must be held within the time frame to protect the Constitution. The government will ensure all assistance to hold a free, fair and peaceful election. The democratic system must be upheld to continue the ongoing development activities."JP Chairman GM Quader met the President on November 14.The Election Commission received two letters on 18 November- one from GM Quader and the other from Raushan Ershad - contradicting each other regarding the party's participation in the AL-led electoral alliance in the next general election.The letter Raushan Ershad, said "We will go to the elections in an alliance with Awami League. But we will take our decisions independently after the polls."The letter was signed on behalf of Raushan Ersahd.The other letter from GM Quader, signed by the party's secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu made no mention of any alliance. "The symbols and candidate nominations for the upcoming elections will be decided by our party chairman Golam Mohammad Quader," it reads.Bangladesh goes to polls on January 7, as the schedule announced by the Election Commission.