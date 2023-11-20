Video
Most Ctg stalwarts buy AL nomination forms

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 19: Large numbers of aspirants have collected party nomination forms from Awami League for the 12th Parliamentary election on Sunday, the second day of selling of forms with much enthusiasm and festivity surrounding the party Central office in Dhaka.

Huge number of aspirants reached Dhaka to collect nomination forms for 23 constituencies of greater Chattogram.
    
Several stalwarts of Awami League from Chattogram collected nomination forms in two days, AL office sources said.

Former minister and AL Presidium member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain collected nomination form for his son Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel.

Engineer Mosharraf Hussain for the first time has declared to remain off from the election.

Engineer Mosharraf Hussain was elected MPA (Member of Provincial Assembly) in 1970 polls. He was also elected MP from the same constituency in 1973, 1986, 1996, 2009, 2014 and 2018 elections.  He is now Presidium Member of AL. He will work in support of his son for getting party nomination for the ensuing general election.

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury also collected nomination form. He was elected MP from Ctg-6 in 2001, 2008 and 2014 and 2018 elections. He is now the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Railway Ministry.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud also collected nomination form. He was elected MP in 2008 and 2014 and 2018 elections from Ctg-7 (Rangunia).

Incumbent Land Minister and MP Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed also collected Nomination forms. He was elected MP from the seat in by-elections held on 2012 and 2014 and 2018 last. He is the son of former AL Presidium Member Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu. When his father died in 2012, then he was elected MP in by-election from Ctg-13 (Anowara) constituency.

Besides, AJM Nasiruddin General Secretary of Chattogram City Awami League and former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation also collected nomination form and submitted it on Sunday with huge number of his supporters and followers.

Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League (AL) has formed 15 sub-committees of its National Election Management Committee.

The committees were formed in the first meeting of the election conducting committee of AL constituted for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election held at the party's Dhaka District and North City unit of AL Office at Tejgaon.

Meanwhile, all the candidates of Awami League- led alliance have bagged more than two lakh votes in the 11th Parliamentary elections held on December 30 in 2018 last.

Of them 16 in Chattogram district, 4 in Cox's Bazar and one each in Khagrachari; Rangamati and Banderban hill districts won in the elections.




