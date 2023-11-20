1,212 buy AL nomination forms on Sunday

On the second day of Awami League's (AL) nomination form sales, some 1,212 aspirants bought nomination forms from the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue, in the capital.Among the aspiring candidates, who have collected the nomination forms, are politicians, journalists and lawyers.Among them, the most important aspirants are- President Mohammed Sahabuddin's son Mohammad Arshad Adnan from Pabna-5 seat, Information Minister and AL Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud from Chattogram-7, the Daily Observer Editor and DBC TV Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury from Feni-2 constituency, Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Noeem Nizam from Cumilla-10, the seat of Finance Minister AFM Mustafa Kamal, Inspector General of Police's brother Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mahmud, also general secretary of Shalla upazila AL in Sunamganj, AL Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, AL executive committee member Mohammad Ali Arafat, former minister Suranjit Sengupta's wife Jaya Sengupta, former Chattogram Mayor AZM Nasir, lawyer Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon and Habib Hasan, MP, Dhaka-18.Foreign Affairs Minister AK Abdul Momen of Sylhet-1, Awami League Organising Secretary Ahmed Hossain of Netrakona-5, Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon from Panchagarh-2, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed from Mymensingh-2 and State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru from Netrakona-2, Netrakona district Awami League vice-president Monjur Kader Quraishi from Netrakona-3 and Manu Mozumder from Netrakona-1 also collected forms on Sunday.Meanwhile, around one dozen celebrities from social media and the showbiz arena collected Awami League nomination forms on Sunday. Of them, actress Shomi Kaiser, Rokeya Prachi, Mahia Mahi, actor Ferdous, Rubel, Dipjol and Shakil Khan bought nomination forms for their respective constituencies.According to the AL central office, the party earned some Tk11.43 crore by selling some 2,286 nominations forms as each form was sold at Tk50,000.Of those, Tk6.06 crore was earned by selling some 1,212 nominations forms on Sunday while Tk5.37 was earned by selling 1,074 forms on Saturday.According to AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua, highest number of aspirants has bought forms from Dhaka division on the second day. On the first day, the number was quite hight.Biplab Barua, Office Secretary of the ruling party, said that 1,180 of these forms were purchased by aspirants personally from the party's central office and 32 aspirants bought forms online.On the second day, some 270 aspirants bought forms from Dhaka division, 231 from Chattogram division, 165 from Khulna division, 140 from Rajshahi division, 112 from Mymensingh division, 108 from Rangpur division, 90 from Barishal division and 63 from Sylhet division.Due to huge pressure of form buyers, AL extended the time of nomination forms selling to 5pm from 4pm. The sales will continue till Tuesday, announced Awami League.AL central office and its surrounding areas at Bangabandhu Avenue was crowded with people throughout the day.Although, the party requested not to create gatherings while coming to buy forms, the aspirants brought many followers with them. Due to the gathering, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader tried thrice but could not enter the office and went back.AL deputy-secretary for office Sayem Khan told reporters that AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader couldn't enter the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office on Sunday even after trying at least for one hour.He said that Quader tried to come to t the party office since 11am. But, due to huge gathering and pressure of the people he failed to enter the party office. Later, he tried to enter on foot, abanoning his car in front of GPO. But, he again failed. Waiting there for around 20 minutes, he again tried and failed for the third time and went back. Later, he went to AL president's Dhanmondi office.Since AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated nomination dorm sales 1,074 forms were sold for Tk 5.37 crore on Saturday, the first day.Awami League will sell forms for two more days, and receive until 4:00 pm on Tuesday.According to the announced schedule, the nomination papers must be submitted to the Election Commission by November 30.Awami League Parliamentary Board will finalise the party candidates. AL informed the Election Commission that it would contest the election in alliance with its partners like last three earlier elections.However, the party is selling nomination forms for 300 seats.In 2018, Awami League earned more than Tk 12.32 crore by selling more than 4,100 nomination forms.This time the income will be higher as the price of nomination has been increased.The price of a form was Tk 30,000 during the 11th general election, this time the price has been increased to Tk 50,000.