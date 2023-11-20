Video
Death Threat To US Envoy

Mouth cannot be closed with glue: Momen

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said there is no evidence of the alleged death threat issued against US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas.

"Nobody gave me any evidence of the alleged death threat against the US Ambassador. I should not speak about it without evidence. We need evidence first," he said clarifying his position when asked to comment on the reported threat by an Awami League leader.

Momen made these remarks following a meeting with a Cross-Party Delegation of the Scottish Parliament.
"If someone does wrong, action will be taken, but one cannot close someone's mouth with glue," he said while replying to a question.

"I should not speak about it. If you are a politician, one party or the other will make statements about you. We, who are in public life will make public statements about us. And if you stay out of politics, no one will blame you for these things. And who said what and where, you didn't give us any evidence. We need evidence first," he said clarifying his position when asked to comment on the death threat by a rural-level Awami League leader at his office.

The members of the team are Foysol Choudhury of Scottish Labour, born in Bangladesh, Miles Briggs of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party and Evelyn Tweed of the Scottish National Party are the other members.

"We are committed to provide security to all diplomats. We abide by the Vienna Convention." He said adding that we also asked all to follow the Vienna Convention.

Dr Momen said in Bangladesh, people believe in free thought, freedom of speech, and freedom of media.




