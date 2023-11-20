Video
Monday, 20 November, 2023
Home Back Page

Dudu, Zahir shown arrested in vandalism case

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Court Correspondent

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu and the party's media cell convener, Zahir Uddin Swapan, were shown arrested on Sunday in a case filed over snatching arms from police and vandalising Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines during a clash with law enforcers on October 28.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury showed them arrested in the case following Sub Inspector Mamunur Rashid of Detective Branch of Police and also the investigation officer of the case produced the duo virtually before it with an application for showing them arrested in the case.

The Paltan Police GRO Shah Alam confirmed the news the Daily Observer on Sunday night over telephone  The magistrate, however, set November 27 for hearing a five-day remand prayer sought for quizzing them about the incident. On November 6, Dudu was arrested from Dhaka's Cantonment area in connection with another case filed with Ramna Police Station over vandalising the chief justice's residence during BNP-police clash on October 28 and he was placed on a three-day remand in the case.

On November 3, another Dhaka court placed Shwapan on a six-day remand each in connection with a case filed over the death of a constable in a clash during the party's grand rally on October 28.

Detectives detained Swapan in Gulshan area in the morning of November 3. Several central leaders of BNP including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Choudhury and media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan have been arrested centring the clash between police and the BNP leaders and activists during the party's grand rally at Naya Paltan on October 28 and now they are in jail.



