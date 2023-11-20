Video
Monday, 20 November, 2023
Home Back Page

Three killed in road mishaps

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


At  least three people were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Chattogram on Sunday.

In Dhaka a 45-year-old woman, who sustained injuries in a road accident in the capital last night, succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after midnight on Saturday.
 
The deceased Bilkis Akhtar was the wife of Abdur Rob of Ganga Hati village under Sreepur upazila of Gazipur.

The victim's husband said they came from Gazipur to Dhaka's Khilgaon area on train. The couple got off the train when it slowed down in Khilgaon area around 11:00pm. A speeding covered van hit Bilkis in front of Khidmah Hospital while they were crossing the road, the deceased's husband said. Bilkis was rushed to the Emergency Department of DMCH where physicians declared her dead after 12:00am, said Md Bachhu Miah, In-Charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added two motorcyclists were killed when a pick-up van hit their motorbike on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in Satkania upazila of Chattogram district on Sunday.
 
The deceased were identified as Manmat Boiragi, 35, son of Swachindra Nath of Barishal district and Arif Hossain, 33, son of Yunus Ali of Chapainawabganj district.

Khan Mohammad Irfan, Officer-in-Charge of Dohazari Highway Police Station, said the accident occurred near Dream House Community Centre around 11:30am when the fish-laden pick-up van hit the motorbike coming from the opposite direction, leaving one motorcyclist dead on the spot and another injured. The injured died on the way to a local hospital.

Two motorcyclists met the tragic death while heading towards Lohagarah from their Satkania residence. Police seized the pick-up van but could not arrest the driver.




