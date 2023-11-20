Body formed to probe B'baria freight train derailment

BRAHMANBARIA, Nov 19: A four-member probe body has been formed to investigate the derailment of a freight train on Dhaka-Chattagram-Sylhet rail route near Brahmanbaria Railway Station here on Sunday.Rail communication between Dhaka and Ctg-Sylhet was partially suspended due to derailment of the freight train in Brahmanbaria.Jashim Uddin, Station Master, said the committee headed by Sajidul Islam, Assistant Transport Officer of Dhaka Railway, visited the spot around 3:00pm.Earlier, a compartment of the Dhaka-bound freight train veered off the tracks at Outer College Para near Brahmanbaria Rail Station at 8:40am.Over 300 slipper clips were displaced due to the derailment, causing damage to the rail line of about half a kilometer area.Though the up line - a line used by trains to move to Dhaka from other parts of the country - remained suspended following the derailment, train operation on the down line remains functional."It is not clear whether it is an accident or sabotage activities and the exact cause will be known after getting the probe report," said Station Master Jashim.Mehedi Hasan, Assistant Executive Engineer of Akhaura Railway Junction, said at least 60 slippers were damaged due to the derailment.