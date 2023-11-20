We are in election mood, none can obstruct it: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Sunday said Bangladesh is already in election mode, and the government firmly believes nobody will be able to obstruct the polls."No one will be able to obstruct the national poll. The Election Commission has announced the schedule already. Those who do not take part in the general election will not be part of the nation's democratic journey," the State Minister said at a seminar titled "Election in South Asia and impact in the region: Democracy and continuity of constitution" organized IDDB at Jatiya Press Club.Citing the position of the BNP, Shahriar said BNP's mistake to boycott polls in the past was widely criticized at home and abroad, including by their "foreign master,." those who will not take part in the upcoming general election will not be a part of the nation's democratic journey."It is the role of a political party to take part in the election, and discuss matters at the parliament, they are in the race of boycott, some BNP supporters are deeply frustrated as they see no future under the party's undemocratic approach," Shahriar Alam said.Former CU VC Abdul Mannan, President, Press Club of India Gautam Lahiri, Editor-in-Chief of Ekattor TV Mozammel Babu, among others, spoke at the seminar moderated by Daily Bhorer Kagoj Editor and Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Shyamal Dutta.Focusing on the domestic and regional issues, the State Minister said that enemies of democracy are still active and of course, the domestic issue will have a great impact on the region "South Asia."He said cooperation and friendship should go beyond boundaries. As neighbors, issues will remain between Bangladesh and India but much more can be done collectively for greater good.