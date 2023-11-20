We cannot be America in a day: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday that Bangladesh wants to be as good as the USA or any modern country in terms of the rights of workers but the reality is that Bangladesh cannot become America in one day."It took 250 years for America to come to this stage. Workers in America were once slaves. It was abolished during Abraham Lincoln's time. This led to the American Civil War. In the early 1900s, every worker in America worked 18 hours. He got only 20 cents as a wage. We have not forgotten that history," the Foreign Minister said while replying to a question on US President Joe Biden's new memorandum on the rights of workers worldwide and improving their standards.Replying to a question about US Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken's speech mentioning a Bangladeshi garment worker and leader named Kalpana Akhter, Momen said, "They are the country of sanction. They can give [sanction]. They are rich. But we will act as we are. We will work in terms of reality. We cannot become America in one day. Those who get money from them (the US) think that Bangladesh will become America in a day. All of a sudden it seems like a matter of surprise when they talk about rich people (America)."Comparing the economic development of Bangladesh with America, Foreign Minister Momen said, "We know about the economic development of America. In that respect, our workers are far better off than America in terms of economic development. Now their per capita income is $65,000. And I have $2,800.Compared to that my workers are much better off. They should know about our process."When asked whether new trade restrictions will come from the United States, Momen said: "I don't know. It is another country's jurisdiction."