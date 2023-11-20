Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Attack On US Envoys Convoy

One more accused charged

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Court Correspondent


Charges against accused Ishtiaque Mahmud, brother-in-law of the complainant Badiul Alam Majumder, Secretary of Shusashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), were framed by the trial court on Sunday in a case filed over the attack on former US Ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia Bernicat's convoy.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury framed the charges against the accused, Ishtiaque, in much talked-about case and fixed December 6 for recording testimonies of the prosecution witnesses. Earlier another court framed charges against eight accused and recorded testimonies of six prosecution witnesses in the case.
The accused Ishtiaque's lawyer Adv Gazi Faisal Islam said, he could conduct cross-examination of the six prosecution witnesses which the witnesses earlier deposed in the case. On December 4 last year, six witnesses testified in the case. During their statements, witnesses Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Khushi Begum, and Mahbubul Alam Majumder mentioned the name of the accused Ishtiaq Mahmud.

Later, on December 27 last year, the court lifted the case from the deposition stage and sent it to the CMM Court in Dhaka to take necessary steps for further investigation. On January 1, the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury ordered a further investigation into the case.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Dudu, Zahir shown arrested in vandalism case
Three killed in road mishaps
235 BGB platoons deployed to prevent hartal violence
Indian policy is not to interfere in third country's affairs, says PCI prez Gautam
Body formed to probe B'baria freight train derailment
We are in election mood, none can obstruct it: Shahriar
Biden says Gaza, West Bank should be 'reunited' under Palestinian Authority
We cannot be America in a day: Momen


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft