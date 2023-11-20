One more accused charged

Charges against accused Ishtiaque Mahmud, brother-in-law of the complainant Badiul Alam Majumder, Secretary of Shusashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), were framed by the trial court on Sunday in a case filed over the attack on former US Ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia Bernicat's convoy.Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury framed the charges against the accused, Ishtiaque, in much talked-about case and fixed December 6 for recording testimonies of the prosecution witnesses. Earlier another court framed charges against eight accused and recorded testimonies of six prosecution witnesses in the case.The accused Ishtiaque's lawyer Adv Gazi Faisal Islam said, he could conduct cross-examination of the six prosecution witnesses which the witnesses earlier deposed in the case. On December 4 last year, six witnesses testified in the case. During their statements, witnesses Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Khushi Begum, and Mahbubul Alam Majumder mentioned the name of the accused Ishtiaq Mahmud.Later, on December 27 last year, the court lifted the case from the deposition stage and sent it to the CMM Court in Dhaka to take necessary steps for further investigation. On January 1, the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury ordered a further investigation into the case.