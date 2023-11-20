Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

No one will lag behind in Smart Bangladesh: Palak

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday said no one will be left out under Smart Bangladesh.

"No one will be left behind, be it the students of madrassas or those living in remote mountains.

Through the leadership of all, we will build a progressive and innovative smart Bangladesh," he said.

The State Minister said this during a view-exchange meeting with the concerned stakeholders regarding the implementation of inclusive, knowledge-based, and innovative Smart Bangladesh.

The interaction was organized by Aspire to Innovate-a2i and the Information and Communication Technology Division at the ICT Tower in the capital on Sunday.

Secretary of ICT Division, Shamsul Arefin, Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i, Md Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, as well as entrepreneurs, representatives of technology-based business organizations, teachers, freelancers, influencers, women, disabled, and media workers from the country, attended the programme.

At that time, they shared their suggestions, recommendations, and proposals for the implementation of Smart Bangladesh by 2041 in their respective fields.

In his speech, Palak said that when the dream of Digital Bangladesh was seen 14 years ago, everyone used to make fun of it, but today this dream has become a reality. "We are now a developing country.

 Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are dreaming of a new Bangladesh. By 2041, this country will be an inclusive, knowledge-based, and innovative Smart Bangladesh," he added.

Highlighting the four pillars of Smart Bangladesh - Smart Citizens, Smart Economy, Smart Government, and Smart Society, the state minister said the smart ID will be implemented with 20 per cent digital skills, 60 per cent smart devices, and 30 per cent service adoption by 2025 to build smart citizens.

 Agrotech, Fintech, Healthtech, Smart Grid, and Edutech will be at the forefront of building a smart economy.

He also stressed the importance of building a smart humane world through the humane use of technology.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


1 held with six kgs hemp in C'nawabganj
No one will lag behind in Smart Bangladesh: Palak
15 female firefighters join fire service for first time
One held with gun powder in C’ganj
JU student gets Joy Bangla Youth Award
Twenty reporters receive Best Reporting Award
No scope of getting AL ticket without dedication to party politics: Hasan
Woman hit by van succumbs to injuries at DMCH


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft