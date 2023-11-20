No one will lag behind in Smart Bangladesh: Palak

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday said no one will be left out under Smart Bangladesh."No one will be left behind, be it the students of madrassas or those living in remote mountains.Through the leadership of all, we will build a progressive and innovative smart Bangladesh," he said.The State Minister said this during a view-exchange meeting with the concerned stakeholders regarding the implementation of inclusive, knowledge-based, and innovative Smart Bangladesh.The interaction was organized by Aspire to Innovate-a2i and the Information and Communication Technology Division at the ICT Tower in the capital on Sunday.Secretary of ICT Division, Shamsul Arefin, Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i, Md Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, as well as entrepreneurs, representatives of technology-based business organizations, teachers, freelancers, influencers, women, disabled, and media workers from the country, attended the programme.At that time, they shared their suggestions, recommendations, and proposals for the implementation of Smart Bangladesh by 2041 in their respective fields.In his speech, Palak said that when the dream of Digital Bangladesh was seen 14 years ago, everyone used to make fun of it, but today this dream has become a reality. "We are now a developing country.Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are dreaming of a new Bangladesh. By 2041, this country will be an inclusive, knowledge-based, and innovative Smart Bangladesh," he added.Highlighting the four pillars of Smart Bangladesh - Smart Citizens, Smart Economy, Smart Government, and Smart Society, the state minister said the smart ID will be implemented with 20 per cent digital skills, 60 per cent smart devices, and 30 per cent service adoption by 2025 to build smart citizens.Agrotech, Fintech, Healthtech, Smart Grid, and Edutech will be at the forefront of building a smart economy.He also stressed the importance of building a smart humane world through the humane use of technology. �UNB