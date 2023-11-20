15 female firefighters join fire service for first time

A total of 15 female fighters have joined the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) for the first time in the history of fire service in the country.As per the appointment letters, the female firefighters officially joined the force on Saturday at FSCD Multipurpose Training Complex in Purbachal of Narayanganj, Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters Media Cell official Shahjahan Sikder said on Sunday.After joining, they were transferred to Mirpur Training Complex while FSCD Director General Brigadier General Main Uddin welcomed them there, he said.Sikder said the post of "Fireman" was recently changed to "Firefighter" at the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to eliminate gender discrimination and a recruitment circular for the post of fire fighters was published on June 20 this year.In line with the circular, 2,707 applicants applied for the post of firefighter (female); while these 15 women were finally selected for the post of firefighter, through preliminary screening, physical fitness, medical test, written test and oral examination. �BSS