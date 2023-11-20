Video
JU student gets Joy Bangla Youth Award

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
JU Correspondent

Mohammad Hirok Sheikh, a student of Pharmacy Department of Jahangirnagar University, received 'Joy Bangla Youth Award 2023' on Saturday for leading a medicine-based online platform named 'Clear Concept'.

Sajib Wazed Joy, Chairman of the Center for Research and Information (CRI) and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Information Technology handed over the award to him at the Sheikh Hasina National Youth Development Center in Savar.

Besides, 12 youth organizations across the country have won prizes in six categories in the seventh edition of the event.

Hirok's 'Clear Concept' with more than 250 active members of 35 universities and medical colleges across the country have been working for promoting health protection and awareness since 2019 with the slogan 'Ensure proper and safe use of medicines'.



