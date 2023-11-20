Video
Twenty reporters receive Best Reporting Award

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Observer Desk

The awardees are Abu Saleh Roni of the daily Somokal, Shahin Akther of the daily New Age, Adnan Rahman of Dhaka Post, Rahim Sheikh of the daily Janakantho, Jahangir Alam of Jagonews, Rahenur Islam of the daily Kaler Kantho, Faruque Ahmed of the daily Jugantor, Faisal Khan of the daily Pratidiner Bangladesh, Arefin Tanzib of Channel-i (online), Mohammad Yousuf (Yousuf Arefin) of the daily Kalbela, Abuoyor Ansar Uddin Ahmed of the daily Somokal, Jhorna Moni of the daily Bhorer Kagoj, Ismail Ali of Sahre Biz, Arifur Rahman of the daily Prothom Alo, Emdadul Haque Tuhin of sarabangla.net, Dowlat Akther Mala of the daily Financial Express, Jashim Uddin Harun of the daily Financial Express, Maksud-un Nabi of channel24, Abu Jahed Md Selim of Masranga TV, and Masudur Rahman of channel24.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was present as the chief guest with Senior journalist Shahjahan Sarder and Al-Arafah Islami Bank vice president Jalal Ahmed, DRU president Mursalin Nomani in the chair.

DRU general secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel conducted it.

Jury board members Monowar Hossain and Mostafa Kamal Majumder and DRU executive committee members were also present in the function.




