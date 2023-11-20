Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RUET to install complain box in entire campus

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

RAJSHAHI, Nov 19: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) will install complaint boxes everywhere in its campus for the welfare of its people.

Teachers, students, officers, employees and guardians can drop their respective complaints related to academic and administrative matters to get redress of their grievances.

The RUET authority took the decision of fixing the complaint box in a grievance redress system (GRS) at its conference hall on Sunday.

With Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Jahangir Alam in the chair the meeting was addressed, among others, by GRS Affairs Committee Coordinator Prof Ashrafrul Alam, Registrar Arif Ahmed Chowdhury, Students Welfare Director Prof Rabiul Awal and Controller of Examinations Towhid Arif Khan Chowdhury.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Professor Jahangir Alam has put emphasis on setting up complaint boxes in different places, particularly administrative building, dean office, institute, department, hall and other offices, on an emergency basis so that any of the aggrieved persons can drop complaints for remedy.

Apart from this, they will arrange different programmes, including a rally, discussion meeting and distribution of leaflets, on December 2 next to generate awareness on the issue.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


1 held with six kgs hemp in C'nawabganj
No one will lag behind in Smart Bangladesh: Palak
15 female firefighters join fire service for first time
One held with gun powder in C’ganj
JU student gets Joy Bangla Youth Award
Twenty reporters receive Best Reporting Award
No scope of getting AL ticket without dedication to party politics: Hasan
Woman hit by van succumbs to injuries at DMCH


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft