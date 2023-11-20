RUET to install complain box in entire campus

RAJSHAHI, Nov 19: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) will install complaint boxes everywhere in its campus for the welfare of its people.Teachers, students, officers, employees and guardians can drop their respective complaints related to academic and administrative matters to get redress of their grievances.The RUET authority took the decision of fixing the complaint box in a grievance redress system (GRS) at its conference hall on Sunday.With Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Jahangir Alam in the chair the meeting was addressed, among others, by GRS Affairs Committee Coordinator Prof Ashrafrul Alam, Registrar Arif Ahmed Chowdhury, Students Welfare Director Prof Rabiul Awal and Controller of Examinations Towhid Arif Khan Chowdhury.Speaking on the occasion, VC Professor Jahangir Alam has put emphasis on setting up complaint boxes in different places, particularly administrative building, dean office, institute, department, hall and other offices, on an emergency basis so that any of the aggrieved persons can drop complaints for remedy.Apart from this, they will arrange different programmes, including a rally, discussion meeting and distribution of leaflets, on December 2 next to generate awareness on the issue. �BSS