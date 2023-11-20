CAG calls on President Shahabuddin

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday directed Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh (CAG) to ensure transparency and accountability in the expenditure of the public money.President Shahabuddin said this while director general of CAG Md Nurul Islam paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban on Sunday afternoon.The President said that Bangladesh is moving forward on the path of rapid development. So government expenditure has increased several times compared to earlier.He emphasized on playing the role of independent watchdog to ensure proper utilization of public funds.During the meeting, the CAG informed the President about the overall activities of his office.Apart from this, he informed the President about the measures taken for quick resolution of audit objections.He also presented their steps taken to simplify the pension system to the President.Secretaries concerned were also present in the meeting. �UNB