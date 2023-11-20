Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

CAG calls on President Shahabuddin

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday directed Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh (CAG) to ensure transparency and accountability in the expenditure of the public money.

President Shahabuddin said this while director general of CAG Md Nurul Islam paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban on Sunday afternoon.

The President said that Bangladesh is moving forward on the path of rapid development. So government expenditure has increased several times compared to earlier.

He emphasized on playing the role of independent watchdog to ensure proper utilization of public funds.

During the meeting, the CAG informed the President about the overall activities of his office.

Apart from this, he informed the President about the measures taken for quick resolution of audit objections.

He also presented their steps taken to simplify the pension system to the President.

Secretaries concerned were also present in the meeting.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


1 held with six kgs hemp in C'nawabganj
No one will lag behind in Smart Bangladesh: Palak
15 female firefighters join fire service for first time
One held with gun powder in C’ganj
JU student gets Joy Bangla Youth Award
Twenty reporters receive Best Reporting Award
No scope of getting AL ticket without dedication to party politics: Hasan
Woman hit by van succumbs to injuries at DMCH


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft