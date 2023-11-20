Ensure healthy foods in DU canteens

Dear SirTo live healthy life we need to eat nutritious food. But the food available in the canteens of Dhaka University, don't have the slightest taste or nutrition. The situation is such that one has to eat food to survive, so there is no other way except these.Most of the students who come to study here are from middle class families. Eating outside regularly is impossible with the current market boom of everything. Hall canteens have about 15 items but you can't eat according to your heart's content. There have also been reports of cooking khichuri in the morning with left over rice in the canteen.Moreover they have increased the price of each meal. Where earlier chicken was available for Tk 40, it is now available at Tk 50. But they did not increase the quality of food accordingly. If students eat these foods, they will not get the necessary nutrients, but they will almost get sick. Increasing the food quality of these canteens is a much needed issue. To ensure taste and nutrition in all foods by reducing the diet if necessary, hall administration should also regularly supervise the canteens.Tariful HaqueStudent, University of Dhaka