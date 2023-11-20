Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Ensure healthy foods in DU canteens

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

To live healthy life we need to eat nutritious food. But the food available in the canteens of Dhaka University, don't have the slightest taste or nutrition. The situation is such that one has to eat food to survive, so there is no other way except these.

Most of the students who come to study here are from middle class families. Eating outside regularly is impossible with the current market boom of everything. Hall canteens have about 15 items but you can't eat according to your heart's content. There have also been reports of cooking khichuri in the morning with left over rice in the canteen.

Moreover they have increased the price of each meal. Where earlier chicken was available for Tk 40, it is now available at Tk 50. But they did not increase the quality of food accordingly. If students eat these foods, they will not get the necessary nutrients, but they will almost get sick. Increasing the food quality of these canteens is a much needed issue. To ensure taste and nutrition in all foods by reducing the diet if necessary, hall administration should also regularly supervise the canteens.

Tariful Haque
Student, University of Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ensure healthy foods in DU canteens
Sugar becoming sour as price surges
Make city dwellers use public transport
PM again calls for end to Gaza war
Save Sunamganj canals from dying
Dhaka-Delhi strong ties must for regional stability
Mymensingh city is stuck in traffic jam
Our RMG industry should adapt to global market fluctuations


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft