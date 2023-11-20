Focus on LDF at COP 28

The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is taking place in Dubai from November 30 with special focus on loss and damage fund for the developing nations in the world.Prior to every COP, I used to peruse through an extensive number of propositions of experts, and analyze the results of past COPs in order to foresee the forthcoming one's conclusion. The demise of Dr. Saleemul Huq (a distinguished professor, a tenacious climate campaigner, one of the most cited climate scientists with over 134 articles and 23,530 citations, and a recipient of Nature's 10 awardees. He was the director of the International Centre for Climate Change & Development (ICCCAD), a research and capacity-building organization in Bangladesh) is a loss not only for Bangladesh but also the climate scientist's community in the world. He has become my particular favorite since his outstanding representation of the case of countries that are facing the worst climate crises at the international level attending COPs.However, this year will be an anomaly, and I've been feeling dejected already. The Loss and Damage Fund (LDF) is a significant step towards climate justice and a protracted and hard-fought win for small and vulnerable countries. Following years of difficult negotiations, nations decided to set up a fund to compensate for losses and damages attributed to climate change at last year's 27th Conference of Parties (COP27), the world's platform for combating climate change. Without a doubt, Prof. Huq was pivotal in elevating the spotlight on Loss and Damage funding at COP. He was able to depict a picture of the people affected by climate crisis, showing how unlikely it was for them to rebuild or recover without funding and support from other countries.COP 28 is only a few days away. The president of COP28, which will take place in Dubai, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, has urged more action to eliminate the financing gaps for adaptation and to give priority to initiatives that will increase vulnerable countries' access to climate finance. While it gives hope to many low-income nations that have been most affected by climate change, it has also left a number of concerns unmet about the fund's size, eligibility for contributions, the amount that each nation must contribute, the fund's governance structure and so on. COP 28 is meant to provide the answers to these concerns.Through a transitional committee, the decisions agreed at COP 27 will be established and implemented at COP 28. The Transitional Committee meeting, which took place in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from August 29 to September 1, 2023 focused on financing sources and advanced discussions about how to complement and coordinate the new fund and funding arrangements with already-existing funding arrangements on a national and international scale. Moreover, defining the parameters of what qualifies as "loss and damage" is challenging.Apart from the immediate repercussions of extreme weather, it also embraces the long-term effects of climate change, like rising sea levels and acidification of the ocean. There is still uncertainty regarding the extent to which these issues are covered by the fund. It is still unclear how to strike a balance between the public and private sectors' contributions to financing and loss and damage mitigation. The role of private sector contributions and innovative financing mechanisms is still up for debate, even though public funding is crucial. Uncertainty surrounds how the Loss and Damage Fund will work in tandem with or enhance current climate finance mechanisms like the Green Climate Fund. The problem of coordinating these different funds while averting duplication requires being addressed.Experts estimated that the average cost of loss and damage in developing nations will be $435 billion by 2030 and $1 trillion by 2050. Ahead of COP 28, Bangladesh also needs to get prepared assessing damage and loss linked to climate change. Taking into account the changing climate, we need to determine the expected loss and damage by 2030 and the estimated value of loss and damage in last decades. In addition, it requires attention to evaluate the loss and damage to households caused by recurring natural disasters like cyclones and floods, as well as their enduring impact on an array of industries like small business, agriculture, and fisheries. Non-economic values like those affected by the brunt of climate change, loss of livelihood, unstable financial conditions, and environmental degradation must also be taken into account.It is evident that the results of COP 27 are buoyant and COP 28 provides us a golden chance to implement and operationalize a Loss and Damage Fund. Though the amount that a nation pledges to the Loss and Damage Fund can vary greatly and is dependent on a number of factors, such as its financial standing, its past record of greenhouse gas emissions, and its commitment to tackling climate change, developed nations are usually expected to make larger commitments given that they have made a major contribution to global emissions. We have to keep it in mind that there is no alternative of making the negotiation into action in COP 28. We should remember that Bangladesh is an influential voice in the COP forum, advocating for all the vulnerable countries, even in the face of numerous ambiguities and instability both inside and outside the nation. Bangladesh owes the developing world high expectations. We are already late and before it is too late, we have to demand taking action.The writer is a Columnist and Researcher, BRAC University