Southeast Asia’s biggest urea fertilizer factory in the offing

This will open a new door in the industry. Fertilizer import from outside the country will be reduced thereby saving huge amount of foreign exchange. New employment opportunities will be created for people. The annual fertilizer production capacity of this factory is 9 lakh 24 thousand metric tons. This fertilizer factory equipped with the latest technology, capable of producing energy efficient and environmentally friendly granular urea will play an important role in meeting the shortage and increasing demand of urea fertilizer in the country.

Urea is a widely used rapid cropping chemical fertilizer, its main role in the growth of the green part of the plant. It is mostly used in paddy, wheat, corn cultivation land. About 90% of the urea produced in the world is used in agriculture. The factory will contribute positively to the country's agricultural production, agricultural economy, and trade. Deficiency of nitrogen nutrients in the soil (urea) reduces the rate of chlorophyll synthesis. As a result, the crop loses its natural green color. Leaf size is reduced and branch growth is reduced, resulting in stunted plants and yield failure. Hence the importance of urea in agriculture is immense.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is to inaugurate the newly built 'Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory' in Palash Upazila of Narsingdi District. Annually 9 lakh 24 thousand metric tons of urea fertilizer will be produced in this factory. Equipment from the best parts of the world like Europe, America and Japan have been brought and installed here. The factory is state-of-the-art, energy efficient and environment friendly. Japan's MHI and China CC Seven Company built the factory.There is a demand of about 3 million metric tons of fertilizer in the country. 6 to 7 lakh metric tons of fertilizers have to be imported every year. South Asia's largest eco-friendly 'Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory' is being set up at Palash in Narsingdi to meet the domestic demand of urea fertilizer in the country and ensure supply of fertilizer to the farmers at affordable prices. If it is launched, it will be possible to produce 9 lakh 24 thousand metric tons of urea fertilizer per year at an average of 2800 metric tons per day. As a result, the production of fertilizers will increase and it will be possible to increase the supply of fertilizers from domestic sources.Ghorashal and Palash Urea Fertilizer Factories were established in 1970 with an annual production capacity of 340,000 metric tons and 95,000 metric tons in 1985 to meet the demand of urea fertilizer in the country. Since the two factories are old, the production capacity has decreased and the downtime has increased at an abnormal rate. In 2014, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the construction of a high-capacity, energy-saving, environment-friendly and modern technology-based fertilizer factory in place of the two factories. In that context, the project titled 'Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertilizer Project' was taken with the aim of setting up a new granular urea fertilizer factory with an annual capacity of 9 lakh 24 thousand metric tons. The Japanese company MHI was entrusted with the implementation of the factory.On the other hand, when the factory of Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertilizer Project goes into total operation, 968 people will be permanently employed. Besides, fifteen hundred to two thousand people will work in the factory on a daily basis in various ways. At least 2,000 people will work in the loading-unloading, bagging, packing, trucking, and train loading of fertilizer. Besides, this factory will directly and indirectly employ thirty thousand people.Every officer and operator of the factory has been trained by Japanese consultants, both at home and abroad. At present the operation system is run by natives, foreigners stand by. By doing this, the confidence of the people of their country has grown. If there is any mistake, they show it. Hands-on training. Factory officers, operators are capable, they are showing their capability, they are being given sufficient training. The factory is now on a trial run, monitoring everything for any problems. The trial run of the factory has been successfully completed.Tk 15 lakh 520 crores will be spent on the construction of the factory, which is set up on an area of 110 acres out of 436 acres. It is only a short time to go into production with the goal of meeting the majority of the country's total fertilizer. If it is introduced, it will reduce the pressure on other factories in the country as well as reduce the dependence on imports from abroad. Through the implementation of this project, the largest fertilizer factory is being established in Bangladesh which will play a big role in the progress of Bangladesh. This factory will save huge amount of foreign currency. Besides, dependence on import of fertilizers will be reduced and at the same time self-sufficiency in agriculture will increase. Employment opportunities will be created in the country.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to be present in person to inaugurate the production work of the project at a convenient time.The writer is a lead-agriculturist, Dhaka