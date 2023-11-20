Knowledge-based economy must for ‘Smart Bangladesh’

Our country is modernizing. Moving towards 'Smart Bangladesh' the government has announced that it will transform from 'Digital Bangladesh' to 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041. And the most urgent action is to make the country 'Smart Bangladesh' and tackle the emerging issues.We know that "education is the backbone of the nation". A man becomes a true man through education. As a result, the education system should be in favor of the students. By being educated, they will be able to go to various workplaces. They will work for the development of the country.Our education system is flexible. However, it is time to emphasize some other subjects in our curriculum, which will keep the students ahead in the work field. As the use of information technology is constantly increasing in the modern world, the computer education of students is very necessary now. Computers are now widespread everywhere, whether in the workplace or outside the workplace. Therefore, computer skills are very much needed to keep pace with the current era. Besides, data management education, communication skills, self-management and time management skills, negotiation skills, social media skills, typing skills, etc. will help us advance in the workplace. In short, if the things that will keep us ahead in the workplace are emphasized in our curriculum, then our students will be ahead in the workplace and the country will be freed from unemployment. We can keep pace with the modern world. We can become smart by mastering modern methods. If the students become smart, a special section of the population will become 'Smart Citizens', which will play a leading role in building a smart Bangladesh. Thus, one day Bangladesh, 'Smart Bangladesh' will becomeA knowledge-based smart economy is needed to build a smart Bangladesh. To make Bangladesh a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041, there is no alternative to building a knowledge-based economy by developing the talent, innovation, and creativity of the youth and creating skilled human resources in modern technology.When overall innovation and research are being observed in the country, the initiative to create a Smart Bangladesh Masterplan with special emphasis on building a knowledge-based economy and an innovative nation is well-considered and commendable. Despite the scarcity of natural resources, it is possible for a country to become one of the largest economic powers in the world by harnessing the excellence of science, technology, and skilled manpower. The real picture is of the tiger-economy countries in Southeast Asia. Those who walk on the path of a knowledge-based economy and become role models by rapidly developing their economy behind it are innovation and research. The lack of initiative to create intellectual and economic awakening in the country's universities is evident. In the era of the fourth industrial revolution, the need of the hour is a knowledge-based economy with the aim of transforming our country into 'Smart Bangladesh', with an emphasis on cutting-edge technology-based innovation and research in the country.Bangladesh will be a technology-dependent country by 2041. As a result, the best use of technology must be made from now on. In addition to the formation of the 'Smart Bangladesh Task Force', an executive committee has also been formed, which will formulate the necessary policies for the establishment of 'Smart Bangladesh 2041'. In addition, the government has implemented various measures in the technology sector.Apart from providing incentives, various initiatives are being taken to shape Bangladesh into a smart Bangladesh. In addition to modernizing the technology currently in use, the use of advanced technology will play an important role in building a 'Smart Bangladesh'. There is no alternative to making maximum use of cutting-edge technology to build a smart Bangladesh.Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, the internet, robotics, e-banking, and 5G services, among the latest technologies, are very important to ensure. Furthermore, to implement 'Smart Bangladesh', besides deploying multi-functional Bangabandhu Satellite-2, the government should take initiative to establish high-speed internet services. taken For the best use of these technologies, skills are needed, and proper training is required.Because technology not only makes a country smart and advanced but also makes the life and movement of the people of that country easier. Bangladesh needs proper development in the technology sector, which will help to develop the country as well as make it a 'Smart Bangladesh'. Online classes for students, telemedicine services, the use of robotics instead of humans in hazardous work, technology in farmers' agricultural work, etc. have become the demands of time in the era of the fourth industrial revolution.As the use of technology is constantly increasing and the number will increase further in the future, to transform our country into a 'Smart Bangladesh', we need to emphasize cyber security. Because today's world is an information technology world, today, our lives are unimaginable without roaming in the virtual world.However, if we try to imagine a little harder, from the archives of history, the scene of the fire of the primitive century, the picture of the cave, or the life of a forest man can be seen on the canvas of our two eyes! With the help of this information technology, we can easily do the necessary work in a short time by wandering in the virtual world. But, due to the lack of security in the technologies we use every day, dangerous things can happen at any moment.The writer is a student, Law and Justice, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University